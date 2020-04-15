April 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: bakery sales down 60 per cent

By Annette Chrysostomou0846

Sales at bakeries have decreased by 60 per cent on average compared with the same time last year, head of the Pancyprian association of bakers Lakis Savvides said on Wednesday, referring to the financial situation as “arterial bleeding”.

He stressed the measures taken to restrict movements taken by the government to contain the coronavirus “have financially ruined most bakeries. The situation is unbearable.”

Referring to the 12 employees of Zorbas bakery who were confirmed to have the virus, he commented that “it would be statistically impossible for a company which employs 2,500 people not to have any sick employees”.

Savvides added the company has taken all necessary measures, has disinfected the area and quarantined the infected employees for 14 days, in an apartment rented by Zorbas in the Famagusta district.

He believes visits to bakeries will not further decline because people have to eat.

In any case, he explained, conditions in bakeries are such that no virus can stay on the food.

“Because when you put the products in an oven with 250 degrees Celsius, there is no chance that anything will survive,” he said.

There are official statements by the World Health Organisation and the ministry of health which confirm that the coronavirus in not transmitted through food.

Finally, he stressed the measures taken in all bakeries continue to be very strict.



