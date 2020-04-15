April 15, 2020

Coronavirus: be nice to the public, justice minister tells cops

By Jonathan Shkurko01234

Justice Minister Giorgos Savvides urged police on Wednesday to show kindness and understanding during routine checks on movement restrictions, reminding them of the unprecedented and difficult situation everyone is facing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to the force with an underlying tone, the minister said: “Kindness, discretion and sensitivity are very important in these days. We are all living a situation we have never experienced before. Remember that your behaviour and the attitude you show to the public needs to be exemplary.”

There have been a few isolated incidents of excessive police zeal in enforcing the measures since the implementation of the lockdown, the most infamous of which took place on April 3, when a 29-year-old binman from Nicosia filed a complaint of police brutality claiming he was attacked and arrested by officers doing routine checks while he was working.

Opposite situations, however, also took place, the most recent happening on Wednesday, when four people who were found violating the decree on the restriction of movements assaulted and injured police officers.

Savvides, while stressing the importance to remain calm and understanding, also felt the need to convey his gratefulness in the letter addressed to the police, thanking them for their hard work and their sense of responsibility.

“Your zeal in carrying out your duty has not gone unnoticed and I want to remind everyone that police officers are every day on the front line fighting to keep us safe and making sure we do not further endanger our lives by getting out of our houses,” he said.

“I have seen first-hand how your sense of duty is driving you during your routine checks, which are making sure that the decrees issued by the government are being respected and, while I’m calling on all of you to keep an ethical behaviour, I want to thank each and every one of you as well.”



