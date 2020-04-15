April 15, 2020

Coronavirus: decree closes all retail outlets Easter Sunday and Monday

All retail businesses must remain closed on Easter Sunday and Monday, a decree issued by Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Wednesday night.

The decree stipulates that all retail businesses must remain closed on Easter Sunday and Monday, including those open for online and telephone commerce.

Kiosks are excluded as well as cafés, bars, restaurants and other food and beverage businesses that offer delivery and take away services.

Furthermore, bakeries and confectioneries are exempt from the ban only for Easter Sunday.

The decree also recalls that all events or gatherings usually organised as part of Easter customs and traditions are banned until the end of April.

The same applies for events or gatherings inside or outside places of religious worship such as churches and mosques.

 



