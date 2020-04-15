April 15, 2020

Coronavirus: footballers reject cut in salaries

The Pancyprian Footballers Association (Pasp) unanimously rejected the proposal of the Cyprus Football Association (CFA) to cut players’ salaries in a response to the coronavirus pandemic which forced the indefinite stoppage of the domestic league.

CFA on Monday came up with a proposal to cut the salaries of footballers who earn more than €2,000 monthly by 23 per cent and asked the footballers to reply by Thursday.

Head of Pasp, Spyros Neofytides, said the footballers rejected the proposal unanimously on Tuesday evening.

Footballers of the first division stated they supported the start of discussions between the two associations in order to find a just solution according to FIFPRO, FIFA and UEFA guidelines.

The discussions should focus on how to deal with any damage as a result of the stoppage of the league after March 15.

An official response by the footballers to the CFA proposal will be sent during the day, along with the call for dialogue, Neofytides said.

CFA had explained the reason for the proposal to Pasp in a letter, saying this is a very difficult time for football, not just in Cyprus, but in the whole world.

“The suspension of the championships was a government measure and, while we understand it and reinforce it, we do not yet know when football will be allowed to resume,” the letter from CFA president Giorgos Koumas said.

Koumas argued it was the practice in all countries hit by the pandemic to share the economic losses, as suggested by FIFA in its latest letter to football federations around the world.

FIFA also called on the federations and the players’ union to find a common ground and come to an arrangement regarding the salaries of the footballers.



