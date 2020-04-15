Coronavirus: health ministry updates lab list for mass testing

The health ministry announced on Wednesday it had updated its list of labs involved in the mass testing of 20,000 people in the private and public sector, plus healthcare workers and national guard by the end of the month.
The ministry said it had added the Diogenes Laboratory (CD DNA Biomedical Science Lab) to the list found here: Σημεία Δειγματοληψίας 2
Anyone who falls into the category for the testing programme may call Diogenes lab from Wednesday for testing due to begin on Thursday.
The testing programme, which is due to be completed by the end of the month concerns groups of professionals who continue to work in companies that have not suspended their operations.
For the purpose of ensuring equal access, specific instructions were given to laboratories with an indicative sampling rate per professional team, which they must adhere to. This includes 15 per cent public sector employees, 25 per cent of employees in food and beverage retail businesses, 25 per cent of employees in other businesses that deal with the public. Around 6,500 healthcare workers are also being tested.
“If it becomes clear from the epidemiological surveillance unit that the samples are selectively related to specific organisations or services, the ministry of health may automatically terminate the agreement with the lab and inform the public,” the ministry said.
Employees who believe they qualify, should contact the laboratory of their choice to arrange a personal appointment for testing and should provide proof of their eligibility. Testing is done at specific points in each district and it is not a mobile service.
The programme is addressed individually to each employee and not per company, the ministry said. People should only show up with an appointment. Working non-citizens with permanent residence who fulfil the requirement of dealing with the public as part of their job may also apply.
The laboratories have the responsibility for arranging the appointments in the various places where they conduct the sampling. They are also responsible for their own staffing. In case a specific lab can’t meet the needs of any member of the public, they can apply to another contracted laboratory in the same district.