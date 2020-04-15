April 15, 2020

Coronavirus: labour inspection department warns against non-CE masks

The labour inspection department on Wednesday said safety masks used during the pandemic must follow European standards.

The department expressed its concern over home-made masks and those sold by suppliers who do not carry the CE marking certifying products were manufactured to EEA standards.

It acknowledged the good intentions of volunteers who offered to make masks for front-line workers such as health professionals but said those do not have a certified level of protection and quality.

The department then referred to two types of masks which are used during the pandemic: surgical masks and respiratory masks with valves.

Surgical masks must comply with European standard EN 14683.

Respiration masks with valve must comply with European standard EN 149, be manufactured based the European regulation (ΕΕ) 2016/425 and carry the CE marking. They must be sold with directions on how to use them.

“Health professionals received instructions and they should know the type of equipment they should use for each case,” the department said.



