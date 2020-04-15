April 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Okypy leadership tests negative

By Annette Chrysostomou00

The leaders of state health service organisation Okypy, president Marios Panayides and executive general manager Christis Loizides both tested negative for the coronavirus, it was announced on Wednesday.

The leadership of Okypy had participated in a meeting with an executive of the Paphos general hospital who was diagnosed with the virus and is being treated at Limassol hospital.

In a meeting with the executive after his return from a 14-day self-isolation, attendees wore highly-protective masks, sat at least two metres apart and left doors and windows open.

The condition of the executive director of the Paphos hospital is reportedly improving.

All staff of Paphos hospital who came in contact with him have been tested, while all persons working at the public hospital will be tested again.



