April 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: over 70 booked overnight for violating movement restrictions

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Seventy-four people were booked overnight for violating the movement restrictions after police carried out 3,490 checks, they said.

Officers also checked 577 premises such as cafes and restaurants between 6pm on Tuesday until 6am on Wednesday. None had violated the decree imposed to combat the spread of the coronavirus.



