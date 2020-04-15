April 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business

Coronavirus: Special allowance of employees affected by lockdown paid

By Jonathan Shkurko071

A total of 85,000 employees received their special allowance on Wednesday as part of the labour ministry’s scheme to support businesses, employees and self-employed people hit by the coronavirus lockdown.

The ministry announced the scheme is for employees of companies that have completely or partly suspended operations.

On Tuesday, the ministry made 25,000 transfers to people who applied for special childcare allowance.

Some people have not yet received their special allowance because applications are still being processed, the ministry said.

 



Related posts

Moody’s expects Cyprus’ SMEs and tourism to be hardest hit

George Psyllides

BoC announces changes in board

Staff Reporter

IMF liquidity boost to be blocked by US

Reuters News Service

U.S. movie theater operators aim for a late-summer blockbuster season

Reuters News Service

Coronavirus: IMF predicts Cyprus economy to shrink by 6.5% this year

Elias Hazou

‘Great Lockdown’ will shrink global economy by 3%

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign