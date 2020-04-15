April 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Tepak launches Covid-19 ‘survival guide’ website

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Photo: CNA

The Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak) has created an easy-to-use and simple ‘survival guide’ to the coronavirus pandemic available on the internet, an announcement said on Wednesday.

According to the statement, “the Covid-19 online prevention guide is aimed at the general public, as well as health professionals, and aims to provide accurate and reliable information about the pandemic.”

The guide is available on the website http://covid19.cut.ac.cy/en/ along with free useful material, information and recommendations for managing the health risk associated with the pandemic, based on the guidelines of international organisations such as the World Health Organisation and the European Centre for Disease Control.

In addition, the website offers ideas and material for parents and children for the time during which restrictive measures at home remain in place, recommendations for stress management, but also information on psychological support by health professionals.



