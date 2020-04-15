April 15, 2020

Coronavirus: tests for all workers in food and drink outlets

The cabinet on Wednesday decided to mandate coronavirus testing for all workers in food and drink outlets after numerous cases were confirmed in a supermarket and a bakery.

Health authorities have launched wide-scale testing to include such facilities, but it appears some were reluctant to participate fearing the impact on their business, a health ministry statement said.

Due to this, the cabinet decided that all staff in food and drink retail companies like bakeries, supermarkets, butchers, fish markers, and so on, “are required to test for the coronavirus within the next 14 days.”

Likewise, those working in elderly care homes.

After the 14 days, health authorities will be carrying out checks to ensure all workers have undergone testing.

The health ministry’s services will also be stepping up inspection to ensure enforcement of the new directive to remove all staff following confirmation of a case in food and drink retailers and not just the close contacts. This will be followed by disinfection.

“Further, to safeguard public health, the epidemiological surveillance unit will publish the name and address of the business within 24 hours after a case had been detected.”



