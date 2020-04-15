April 15, 2020

Coronavirus: two arrivals, two departures at Larnaca on Wednesday

Two chartered flights are expected to arrive in Larnaca airport on Wednesday while two others will depart from the island carrying foreigners who were stranded on Cyprus due to the coronavirus.

A flight departed for Athens at 10am carrying 144 passengers back to Greece. A second aircraft departed at 10.20am for London carrying 96 passengers, mainly British nationals.

Around 2.20pm a chartered flight will arrive in Larnaca from Athens carrying 144 passengers.

The last flight is expected to arrive from Heathrow airport in London at 8.50pm carrying 97 passengers.

All flights will be operated by Cyprus Airways.

People who arrive from London have been abroad for business, personal or medical reasons, or they are students belonging to vulnerable groups.

All the arrival flights land at an assigned place of the old airport, where specialised personnel, test all passengers for Covid-19.

Passengers are then transferred to state paid facilities such as hotels, where they will be quarantined for 14 days, while those who travelled for medical reasons will be self-isolating at home for the same period.



