Documentary on rape case critical of police procedures

An hour-long documentary which is highly critical of police procedures and the judge’s handling of an alleged rape in Ayia Napa last summer was screened this week.

Interviewing friends and family of the alleged victim, as well as experts, the documentary casts doubts on the judicial process which led to the teenager’s conviction.

It has been ten months since the British teenager claimed she was gang-raped in Ayia Napa and a further four since she was convicted of lying about it.

Ahead of her appeal to the Cyprus supreme court, Britain’s ITV broadcast the documentary on Tuesday night looking into the events leading up to and since July 2019.

Her defence lawyers, in the programme, claim there was a major miscarriage of justice and that compelling evidence was dismissed by a harshly biased judge.

The documentary, which is favourable of the teenager’s case, highlights what it believes are unanswered questions which ultimately support her claim.

The documentary sets the scene at the Pambos Napa Rocks hotel where the teenager, her friends and the alleged rapists stayed in July.

“They force themselves on women, they were very like, you will speak to me and engage with me,” a friend called Becca said.

The British teenager first met the group of young Israeli men she later accused of gang raping her as she was sitting on the hotel terrace playing drinking games. Among the group of Israelis was the 17-year-old, known as Sam, with whom the British teen later had consensual sex on multiple occasions.

In the documentary the teenager is referred to as Emily and her face is obscured.

On another night when the two had sex, one of Sam’s friends filmed the couple through a doorway. Unaware she had been filmed, Emily went back to his room three nights later.

This time, as the pair had sex four of his friends came into the room and one of them was filming on his phone.

“We were in his room and his friends kept trying to come in, it was all very weird,” Emily said.

It was the third occasion on a later night, however, which Emily says resulted in gang-rape.

Showing premeditation, the documentary highlights a statement made to police by one of Sam’s roommates.

“They were bragging about it and laughing, saying they were going to do orgies with her, saying these things in a very bad and aggressive way.”

Another roommate told police that: “I heard them saying that all of them were going to f*** her and they were laughing and talking to each other, discussing what they were going to do with her.”

Unaware of this, the documentary says, Emily later went with him once more into his room.

“After a few minutes we started having consensual sex,” Emily says. “I heard all this noise outside and then all these Israelis burst in and I was like no, I really want to leave right now.”

Emily also said she saw one of them recording with a mobile phone and details the alleged rape.

In later parts of the documentary, there is a greater focus on the police handling of the case as well as a critical view of the judge’s dismissal of evidence.

The full documentary is available for viewing on YouTube here






