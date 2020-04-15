April 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
School news

Frederick University rises to the coronavirus challenge

By Press Release026
George Demosthenous

Frederick University’s students had the opportunity to participate in a live online discussion with university rector George Demosthenous on April 3.

The rector, through scheduled webinars in which more than 1,000 students participated, informed them about the latest developments as the university meets the challenge of the coronavirus such as the online alternative methods of continuous evaluation and final exams. At the same time, he assured them that the university had taken all the necessary measures so that the spring semester 2020 can be completed normally and all students can successfully complete their academic obligations.

The primary concern of the university from the outset was to ensure the health and safety of all members of the university community and especially its students, which is why the university, immediately and successfully started delivering the courses of all conventional programmes through distance learning.

“We are proud to be among the first universities to address this unprecedented situation responsibly, competently and effectively,” the rector said. “The accumulated know-how in the use of distance learning tools, acquired over the last seven years through the delivery of our 13 distance learning programmes, the experience and preparedness of both academic and administrative staff have enabled us to minimise any problems.“

He informed the students that the online courses will continue until the end of the semester, while he also referred to the senate’s decision to slightly adjust the academic calendar for the Spring semester 2020, to provide additional flexibility and time for students to adapt to new conditions.

He said that the midterm and final written exams for all courses will be replaced with online alternative assessment methods, which will be determined by the university departments taking into account the specifics of each course after consultation with the students.

 



