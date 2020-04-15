April 15, 2020

French police shoot dead knife attacker in north of Paris

By Reuters News Service00
French police shot the man dead after he attacked officers with a knife

French police shot and killed on Wednesday a man who attacked police officers with a knife in the city of La Courneuve in a northern suburb of Paris, a police source said.

The attack took place around 1430pm GMT when police officers were on bike patrol, the source said.

The source could not elaborate on the knife attacker’s motives.



