Italian embassy launches two initiatives during the lockdown

With the lockdown in full force, the Italian embassy in Nicosia has joined the programme #WeAreItaly with the launch of two initiatives to promote Italian culture and to celebrate the centenary of renown Italian author Gianni Rodari.

This year is 100 years since the birth of the Italian writer, journalist, poet and author of children’s books. Throughout the year the embassy of Italy will promote events dedicated to Rodari on its social channels.

#WeAreItaly aims to promote Italian culture around the world despite the lockdown. The initiative is accessible through the Farnesina’s website and gives access to a wide series of content including concerts, museum exhibitions and more. The campaign highlights the numerous initiatives promoted by Italian cultural institutions to offer moments of virtual cultural entertainment both for the Italian and international audience.

The first initiative of the embassy, in collaboration with the Fairytale Museum, is the launch of an online readings series of Rodari’s tales, along with Italian traditional stories collected and edited by another famous Italian author Italo Calvino in Italian Folktales.

The readings, presented by actor and author Cesare Capitani, will be published every day for two weeks on www.facebook.com/ItalyinCyprus/ having started on April 14. They will then remain available on its YouTube channel.

Continuing this collaboration, the museum will launch a contest with prizes on its Facebook page where children will be asked to paint or craft a place in Italy they wish to visit. The embassy will offer a choice of Rodari’s books as a prize to the best works. More details about the competition and Gianni Rodari can be found on www.facebook.com/mouseioparamithiou/

 



