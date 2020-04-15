Liverpool pay tribute on Hillsborough anniversary

Liverpool have paid tribute to the 96 fans who died at Hillsborough on the 31st anniversary of the disaster.

Liverpool tweeted: “We stand together today as a family to remember the 96 Liverpool fans – men, women and children – who so tragically lost their lives at Hillsborough. We are together in spirit today to offer our love and support on this very difficult day. You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

Players and club staff observed a minute’s silence in memory of the 96. Club flags were also be flown at half-mast across the club throughout the day.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson meanwhile sent a message to all those affected by the disaster on behalf of the club’s players.

Henderson said: “Today was a day when as a club we were all supposed to be together at Anfield to honour the lives of 96 people who went to a football match and never came home.

“The fact that we are unable to do so will make this anniversary especially hard for the families and survivors of Hillsborough.

“I’m not one for making speeches, but on behalf of all the players at Liverpool I just want to let everyone affected know that you are in our thoughts today.

“As ever, we are together in spirit even if we can’t be together in person. You’ll never walk alone.”

The final Hillsborough memorial service, which was due to take place at Anfield on Wednesday, had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

The Hillsborough Family Support Group was due to hold its last service on the 31st anniversary of the disaster.

Margaret Aspinall, chairwoman of the group, said the service was due to be the last of its type as the families would remember their loved ones “in their own way” on future anniversaries.

She said: “In light of recent events, a decision was made collectively by the families to postpone our final memorial service at Anfield.

“We wish to keep as many people safe as possible and we believe this is the right approach.

“On behalf of the HFSG, I would like to thank everyone for their understanding in this matter.”

Fresh inquests held in 2016 found the 96 men, women and children were unlawfully killed and found that blunders by South Yorkshire’s police and ambulance services “caused or contributed to” their deaths, and exonerated Liverpool fans of wrongdoing.

It was announced in February that the families of the victims had decided to hold a last service after former police match commander David Duckenfield was cleared of gross negligence manslaughter following a retrial in November.





