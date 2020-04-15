April 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Nine years jail for raping underage girl

By Jonathan Shkurko0550
Central prisons in Nicosia

A 42-year-old man was sentenced to nine years in jail on Wednesday by the Nicosia criminal court for raping an underage girl.

The man committed the crime in February 2018 when the victim was 16 years old.

The court took into account the man’s psychological state as mitigating circumstances, while the proceedings took place behind closed doors.



