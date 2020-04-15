April 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

OPAP makes concerts and plays available through online portal

By Press Release022
OPAP makes concerts and plays available through online portal OPAP (Cyprus) has made a range of concerts, plays and other performances available through an online platform called Texni Sto Spiti (Art at Home).

The collection includes performances by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, groups, and solo artists.

This aims to provide a means of entertainment, as well as digital access to cultural works for everyone confined at home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The portal can be accessed here.



