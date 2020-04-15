Our View: Is government guilty of double standards over supermarket case?

All day Monday reports circulated that confirmed cases of coronavirus had been found among staff working at a large, unnamed Nicosia supermarket. The supermarket in question said nothing while on Tuesday morning, despite repeated questions by a radio show presenter, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou refused to divulge the name, insisting that he could not do so.

This refusal completely undermined the government’s general policy and all its arguments for its repressive measures – to safeguard public health. How was it protecting public health and how was it protecting people by refusing to name the supermarket at which several members of staff were found to have contracted the virus? Was it protecting the vulnerable groups that on Tuesday morning went to shop at Alphamega in Nicosia? Had they known, they may have chosen to stay away for a few days or gone to another supermarket.

Alphamega issued an announcement later on Tuesday morning saying it was taking all precautionary measures in line with government decrees. The infected employees were identified during the mass testing undertaken by the health ministry at healthcare facilities, offices and shops at which workers come into contact with the public. It was inevitable that staff at a supermarket coming into contact with thousands of people every day would have been infected.

Why was this kept a secret until Tuesday, with the government refusing to name the supermarket, which it had notified about the cases on Monday afternoon? It had not followed this policy when it came to state or private hospitals and clinics – not only were these named, they were also closed down for several days so they could be disinfected. In the case of the supermarket, the disinfection was carried out in three hours during the evening so it could reopen Tuesday morning.

Was this a case of double standards by the government? Perhaps the rules are different for supermarkets but how did the minister think he could get away with not naming Alphamega? What happened to the government’s tracing policy? State epidemiologist Dr Michalis Voniatis suggested that people who visited the supermarket and the Zorbas production facility in Aradippou – at which several employees were also found to be infected – in the last two weeks should be tested because they may also have been infected.

“In my opinion, most of them should be considered at risk, as we do not yet know the extent of the problem. There is a possibility the virus is still in its incubation period for a lot of people who visited the two shops recently,” said Dr Voniatis. This was the issue, which Ioannou appeared to have completely ignored, in refusing to name the supermarket.





