April 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
US Sport

Starved sports fans to get feast of competitive eating

By Reuters News Service026
World No.1 Joey Chestnut poses with a platter with the number of hot dogs he ate at Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Contest at Coney Island, New York

While many Americans self-isolating during the coronavirus crisis have found comfort in frequent trips to the refrigerator, the pros are ready to make those who have overindulged feel better about themselves when they compete in a tournament starting Friday.

Major League Eating said it would return to action with the BetOnline Quarantine Challenge, a bracket-style elimination tournament with eight of the world’s top competitive eaters facing off via video from their homes.

The competition, which will feature male and female world number ones Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo, will be carried on MLE’s YouTube channel.

“Competitive eating is most powerful when conducted on-stage in front of a large audience, but it is also one of the few sports that professionals can perform from the confines of their own home,” MLE Chairman George Shea said in a statement.

“While there has been substantial discussion about which professional sport would be the first to return – with baseball, basketball, golf and MMA all floating recent potential return plans – competitive eating is first to come back,” he said.

“It is a powerful statement of American resilience.”

The qualifying round will consist of two pounds (907 grams) of sliced bologna while the quarterfinals will feature one family pack of Oreo cookies and a half gallon (1.9 liters) of milk.

Over a gallon of baked beans must be rapidly consumed for a place in the finals, where the first to finish 10 individual cups of ramen noodles will be crowned the champion.

The competition will feature $11,500 in prize money, with $5,000 going to the winner.

MLE and BetOnline.ag will also donate $10,000 to Feeding America, a hunger relief organization.



Related posts

Takeover deal for Newcastle United edges closer

Reuters News Service

Portugal donate half of Euro 2020 qualifying prize money

Reuters News Service

I didn’t even know who Souness was, says Pogba

Press Association

Chelsea say ex-boss Vialli given all-clear in pancreatic cancer battle

Reuters News Service

Dalglish contracting Covid-19 was real shock, says Klopp

Reuters News Service

Barcelona announce board changes after resignations

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign