April 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Two arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property

By Staff Reporter00

Paphos police arrested two men on Tuesday on suspicion of possession of stolen goods and munitions.

The suspects, aged 24 and 31, were detained after police searched an abandoned farm that was being used by them and found a number of electrical appliances and machinery.

The two could not provide satisfactory explanations concerning the origin of the equipment and were placed under arrest in connection with possession of stolen property.

A subsequent search of another building found 18 live 7.62mm rounds and 30 hunting shotgun shells.



Staff Reporter

