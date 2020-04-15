April 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two earthquakes recorded in the north

By Jonathan Shkurko025

The Kandilli Observatory in Turkey recorded two minor earthquakes off Karpasia on Wednesday, according to Turkish-Cypriot newspapers Yeni Duzen.

The earthquakes took place at 10:40am and 11:18am between the Karpasia peninsula and Hatay.

The first one was of 4.7 magnitude on the Richter scale and occurred at a depth of 8.7 km.

The second was measured at 4.5 magnitude at a depth of 13.8 km.



