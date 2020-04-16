April 16, 2020

Bank of Cyprus makes internet banking registration available online

The Bank of Cyprus has made 1Bank, its internet banking platform, available to all existing customers over the age of 18 without the need for an in-branch visit.

Customers who wish to register for 1Bank services can do so by visiting the 1Bank page and clicking on the ‘register to 1bank’ button.

The ability for 1Bank registration will also be introduced to the bank’s mobile application within the next few days.

To complete the registration process, customers will need the following details:

  • ID or Passport number (as submitted to the bank)
  • Mobile phone number already used by the bank
  • The last six (6) digits of the customer’s account number or credit card number

Once all details have been verified, the user will receive a confirmation that the registration has been successful, along with a user ID (visible on screen). A password will be configured via text (SMS).

Personal accounts will have full access capabilities (ability to transfer money), while joint accounts will only allow monitoring capabilities (e.g. viewing the account balance).

Should a registered user forget their password, the pre-existing User ID will be used and a new password will need to be set up via text (SMS).



