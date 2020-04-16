April 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Britain

Britain to extend lockdown for at least 3 weeks

By Reuters News Service00
A family pose for a picture in their home in north London. The UK has the fifth highest official death toll from Covid-19 in the world

Britain will extend its coronavirus lockdown for at least three more weeks as a relaxation of the measures would damage both public health and the economy, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday.

“Relaxing any of the measures currently in place would risk damage to both public health and the economy,” he told reporters.

“Based on this advice… the government has decided that the current measures must remain in place for at least the next three weeks.”



Related posts

EU wants voluntary, privacy-based virus-tracking mobile apps

Reuters News Service

Greeks prepare for muted Easter under extra lockdown measures

Reuters News Service

How coronavirus hitched a ride through China

Reuters News Service

Europe’s scramble for face masks prompts longer term rethink

Reuters News Service

Dutch study suggests 3% of population may have coronavirus antibodies

Reuters News Service

Iranian vessels come dangerously close to American military ships -US military

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign