Cablenet to provide free broadband to needy families Telecommunications provider Cablenet will provide free broadband access to families who can’t afford to have it on their own.

Specifically, the telecoms provider will be offering its fiberpower® Internet 60M connection to up to 100 homes, free of charge, for a period of 12 months.

This comes in response to the coronavirus outbreak and the resulting measures enacted by the government, as well as Cablenet’s own Social Corporate Responsibility programme.

By offering free broadband access, Cablenet aims to help children who are confined at home during the lockdown and are thus forced to use distance learning to carry on participating in the current school year.



