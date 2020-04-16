April 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 84 booked in 12 hours

By Annette Chrysostomou01

Police checked 5,217 pedestrians and motorists from Wednesday afternoon until Thursday morning and booked 84 of them for not complying with the decree on restrictive movements.

1,436 checks were carried out in Nicosia, 1,353 in Limassol, 530 in Larnaca, 183 in Paphos, 1,241 in the Famagusta region and 191 in the Morphou district.

Traffic police and the emergency unit of police also participated in the checks, inspecting 263 and 20 persons respectively.

907 premises were inspected during the same time, from 6pm until 6am, but non violated the decree.

 



