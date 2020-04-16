April 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Almost 10,000 emergency student grants handed out so far

By Jonathan Shkurko0138

A total of 9,282 students out of 14,823 who applied have received the €750 grant awarded to those who stayed abroad as part of the government’s coronavirus measures, Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou said on Thursday.

All students who were not repatriated before March 21, the day in which all commercial flights to Cyprus were indefinitely suspended, are entitled to the government grant, provided they have registered their interest on the education ministry’s website at http://www.moec.gov.cy/

Students can still apply to receive the €750 until April 22, regardless of whether they will be repatriated over the Easter period.

The remaining 5,541 grants will be paid after Easter once approved by the education ministry, Prodromou said.

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: Long queues for virus testing

Annette Chrysostomou

Twitter apologises for flagging Chinese ambassador’s account as spam

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Supplies handed over to Turkish Cypriots on Thursday

Annette Chrysostomou

Getting through lockdown with local wines

Eleni Philippou

Coronavirus: Russian businessman donates €1m for ICU equipment

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Farmers plead for speedy vote on kosher slaughter bill

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign