April 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Anastasiades to chair meeting on possible relaxation of measures

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Police patrolling an empty Ledra street in Nicosia

President Nicos Anastasiades will meet the team advising the government on the coronavirus on April 22 to discuss the possibility of easing certain restrictions.

He will then meet with leaders of political parties the next day on the same topic.

Government spokesman Kyriacos Koushos stressed the meeting will not automatically mean a relaxation of the measures, but only the start of a discussion.

“It will all depend on what the scientific team tells the president, should it be deemed safe, then we will be able to proceed,” he said.
Regarding the meeting with political leaders Koushos said “the president will brief them about the situation regarding the pandemic and the possible plans to reboot the economy.”
“We need to be careful and start relaxing some measures only if and when we are ready to do so.”
Koushos said that, should there be a green light from the scientific community, companies will gradually re-open for business.

 



