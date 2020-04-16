April 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Court rejects stranded student’s appeal over return ban

By George Psyllides00

The administrative court has rejected an appeal filed by a Cypriot student studying in the UK requesting an interim order to allow her repatriation.

Last month authorities had issued a decree mandating that those returning should have a certificate proving they had tested for the coronavirus. This has since been changed.

The student argued that the provision violated article 14 of the constitution, which states that “no citizen shall be banished or excluded from the Republic under any circumstances.”

In its decision, issued Thursday, the administrative court said the decree “is a regulatory administrative act” that cannot be appealed based on article 146 (on legal recourse) and it is not within the remit of the court.

The Cyprus News Agency said a district court also rejected a similar request filed by a second student.

The appeals were filed after the government closed down passenger flights from March 21 initially for a two-week period, effectively denying those overseas the right to return.

The students were challenging the legality and whether the government has acted within the parameters of the constitution and were asking for an interim order which would grant them the right to return home.

 



