April 16, 2020

Coronavirus: Farmers plead for speedy vote on kosher slaughter bill

The Farmers’ Union, Pek, on Thursday expressed its “bitter disappointment” over the House’s postponement of the vote on amending the law on animal welfare to allow kosher slaughter.

This decision helps keep meat prices even lower the union said, hinting that it serves the interests of butchers and merchants.

“While the farmers’ movement unanimously pressured the government to speed up the approval of the bill and urgently table it to parliament to alleviate the problems of shepherds, which increased due to the coronavirus crisis, the House, unexpectedly and without justification postponed the voting of the bill,” the union said in a written statement.

The House plenum agreed on Wednesday to postpone the vote on amending the law to allow kosher slaughter until next week at the request of Disy, Akel and the Greens.

The decision to allow the particular method until the end of the year was made to bail out animal breeders who have seen business fall as a result of measures against coronavirus by opening up alternative markets. Their aim was to export meat to Israel, but the bill was met with strong resistance by animal rights groups and the butchers’ association.

“This unjustified decision of the parliament gave the right to the merchants and butchers to exert even more intense pressure on breeders as regards the market prices of lamb and goat meat,” the union said.

It added that merchants and butchers are now “punishing” animal breeders, by offering even lower prices that were already below cost price “shattering their hopes for a better tomorrow.”
Pek called on Akel and Disy to side with Diko, the only party that was in favour of voting on the bill immediately, so that the vote can take place at least within next week.



