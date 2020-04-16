April 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Long queues for virus testing

By Annette Chrysostomou053

A long queue of cars was seen at the coronavirus testing centre in Larnaca on Thursday morning.

According to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) drivers at the centre located in the GSZ stadium parking were waiting in their cars for more than an hour before they were tested.

The queues starting from the stadium reached up to the roundabout at the Kition sports centre.

According to reports, one of the reasons for the delay is that before a sample is taken, people have to fill in an application form.

Other reasons for the delays are that they did not make an appointment before going to the centre.

People have had problems getting through on the phone with the company which carries out the tests, CNA said.

No problems have been reported in Larnaca’s second centre for sampling in the open space at the Kition sports centre.

On April 8, the Council of Ministers decided to conduct sampling of 20,000 persons working in the private and public sector, to be completed within 20 days. Priority is given to services for the public such as the national guard, police and the fire service.

In the private sector, people who are in contact with customers such as employees in banks, post offices, petrol stations, and food and beverage businesses such as supermarkets, kiosks and bakeries have priority.

Executive director of the Institute of Neurology and Genetics, Fylaktou warned in the morning that only people with appointments should show up to the places where testing is done.

 



