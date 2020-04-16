April 16, 2020

Cyprus

Coronavirus: nine million masks coming in next 30 days for use by public

By George Psyllides0460
Photo: Christos Theodorides

Health authorities announced on Thursday they would be taking delivery of nine million masks in the next 30 days, which could be distributed to the general population in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The masks will arrive in two batches at the end of April and mid-May, the health ministry said.

More details will be announced at a later date.

Procurement of the masks was announced by health minister Constantinos Ioannou in a recent news conference.

The health minister was asked about a global shift towards asking, or in some cases, requiring the people to wear masks in public.

“In Europe, there are two countries requiring people to wear masks. The latest from the World Health Organisation is that masks in public are not necessary.”

He said, however, that since there was a shift in directions towards such a policy he had issued a €3m tender for masks.



