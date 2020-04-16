April 16, 2020

Coronavirus: no risk of food shortages over Easter minister says

By Jonathan Shkurko00
A woman making flaounes on Thursday (Christos Theodorides)

There is no risk of food shortages in Cyprus during the Easter period regardless of the problems created by the coronavirus pandemic, Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis said on Thursday

“It will indeed be a very different Easter from what we are used to and agriculture has suffered as much as all the other sectors in the country, that is undeniable,” he said.

“However, even with all the measures and the restrictions in place to protect the population, I want to assure that we are able to sufficiently supply stores and supermarkets without having to compromise on quality or on quantity.”

Kadis specified that, especially as far as fruits and vegetables were concerned, people in Cyprus could still buy high-quality fresh produce.

As for meat, he admitted that the supply during the first two days of the week were low, but it has now returned to normal levels.

He also reassured that all planned inspections of animal products are being carried out normally in order to ensure public health and that state vets are constantly checking that dairy management facilities, slaughterhouses and butchers are in line with the protective measures issued by the health ministry.

“The ministry of agriculture calls on consumers to show trust the work done by health inspectors. We guarantee that everything that will end up on their tables will be completely safe,” Kadis said.

Finally, he thanked farmers around the country for their dedication to their jobs in a difficult time.

“They are on the front line every day and I want to urge them to keep safe and to use all measures in place to safeguard their and everyone else’s health.”



