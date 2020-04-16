April 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: over 3,000 healthcare workers tested, 902 negative so far

By Elias Hazou00
Photo: CNA

Out of 3,125 Covid-19 tests done on healthcare professionals to date, the 902 that have come back have been negative, the state health services organisation (Okypy) said Thursday.

Meanwhile on Thursday alone, 1,026 swabs were taken from healthcare staff: 344 at Nicosia general hospital; 99 at Makarios hospital; 207 at Limassol general hospital; 178 at Paphos general hospital; 120 at Larnaca general hospital; 47 at Famagusta general hospital; and 41 at Troodos hospital.

All healthcare workers, around 6,500 people are currently being tested.



