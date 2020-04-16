April 16, 2020

Coronavirus: Repatriation flight to and from Athens

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A Cyprus Airways flight leaving Larnaca on Thursday morning for Athens will return in the afternoon to transport passengers stranded because of the coronavirus.

The take-off is scheduled for 10am. The plane will carry 131 passengers to Athens.

The aircraft will return from Athens at 2.20pm with 144 persons on board.

The passengers from Athens are those who were trapped abroad after they had gone for business, personal or medical reasons, as well as students belonging to vulnerable groups.

Upon landing, the Cyprus Airways plane will be parked in the area of the old Larnaca airport where all passengers will be tested for Covet-19 and then put into quarantine.

Those who test positive will be taken to their homes with instructions to remain in self isolation for two weeks.



