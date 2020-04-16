April 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: third batch of China’s aid expected Thursday night

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00

The third batch of China’s aid is expected to arrive on Thursday night in Cyprus, according to Chinese Ambassador, Huang Xingyuan.

“China`s official aid to Cyprus, including 5000 protective suits, 10000 N95 masks and testing kits for 10008 persons are on their way from Tijian onboard a Cypriot charter flight, expected to land tonight at Larnaca airport,” the Ambassador posted on Twitter.



