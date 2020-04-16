April 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronvirus: Virus case closes Paphos land office

By Staff Reporter00
Photo: CNA

The office of the department of land and surveys in Paphos will remain closed on Thursday after an employee was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The building will be disinfected during the day and contact tracing of the employee has started.

All necessary procedures will be followed, an announcement said.

 

 



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Coronavirus: fishermen welcome government aid

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: 84 booked in 12 hours

Annette Chrysostomou

Okypy says pandemic has not left other patients without care

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: decree closes all retail outlets Easter Sunday and Monday

Evie Andreou

Snake charmer called in to handle five vipers in a week (video)

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Repatriation flights from the UK to cost €320

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign