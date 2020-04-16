April 16, 2020

Cyprus says Turkey behaving like a pirate

By George Psyllides00
Kyriacos Kousios

The government said Thursday Turkey was behaving like a pirate after the neighbouring country declared its intention to continue drilling for natural gas inside Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone.

“Turkey is enforcing gunboat policy, it is behaving like the pirate of the Eastern Mediterranean, trampling on and violating the principles of international law and interfering with the sovereign rights of third countries, including Cyprus,” government spokesman Kyriacos Kousios said.

His comments followed an announcement by Turkey on Wednesday that it intended to carry out drilling for natural gas inside the island’s exclusive economic zone between April 20 and July 18.

At the same time, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said his country would continue its natural gas operations in the Eastern Mediterranean.

He said Turkey had told the EU, the UN and even Greece that the Greek Cypriots should not have carried out any unilateral activities when it comes to drilling or exploitation in the Eastern Mediterranean before reaching an agreement on a fair distribution of revenue with the Turkish Cypriots. Ankara’s position was however ignored, he said.

“This policy is not only continuing but it is intensifying at a time when the entire globe is facing the coronavirus pandemic and the efforts of all the states is to protect the health and safety of their citizens,” Kousios told the Cyprus News Agency.

He said Cyprus condemned the Turkish actions and was taking the necessary measures.

A framework for restrictive measures in response to Turkey’s illegal drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean was set up by the EU in November 2019 after the Council had repeatedly expressed its concerns and strongly condemned the drilling activities in various sets of conclusions, including European Council conclusions of 22 March 2018 and 20 June 2019.

The move also comes as international players are delaying exploration and exploitation projects in the region, including Cyprus, due to the economic effects of the pandemic.



