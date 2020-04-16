April 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Fourth week of Thoc screenings revives Samia

By Eleni Philippou022

In common with many others in the cultural world, the Cyprus Theatre Organisation (Thoc) has been streaming past performances online. Entering its fourth week, Thoc’s next performance will be the legendary first edition of Menandrou’s Samia, under the direction of Evis Gavrielides.

The production is presented on the five year anniversary of the death of this great theatrical man, who left an indelible mark not only on Thoc but also the cultural landscape of the country. Thoc was planning a special event paying tribute to Gavrielides’ life and career but with the lockdown, it has been postponed.

The Samia to be screened, a summer production of 1993, was one of Thoc’s most successful plays and brought Gavrielides’ fame to the Epidaurus festival. With an unbeatable cast of actors and guided by the great translation by Giannis Varveris, Samia was praised by the public of Cyprus and Greece and branded one of the most joyful performances in the history of the organisation and the festival.

The play is Menandrou’s spartan comedy, with unpredictable misunderstandings and hilarious situations, a reference point for the directorial work of Gavrielidis.

This week, Thoc remembers its legendary production and is streaming it through a link on its website (www.thoc.org.cy) between Friday and Sunday.

 



