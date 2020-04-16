April 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Asia

How coronavirus hitched a ride through China

By Reuters News Service01

As residents of China’s Wuhan began leaving for the first time last week, a Reuters analysis of official statements, data and residents’ accounts reveals how the coronavirus took hold and spread to more than 25 areas of the country before a Jan. 23 lockdown of the city.

To the northeastern province of Heilongjiang, on the Russian border, the southern province of Yunnan, on the borders of Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam, and the far western region of Xinjiang, people drove, flew and travelled by train, on business and to visit relatives for the Lunar New Year holiday.

All the while, the coronavirus travelled with them, from as early as December.

CLICK HERE TO SEE HOW THE VIRUS SPREAD TO MORE THAN 25 AREAS OF THE COUNTRY

 



