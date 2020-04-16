April 16, 2020

It’s the government’s duty to protect all its citizens

Conor O'Dwyer protesting in London

The law in Cyprus has always tended to be a pick-n-mix affair with examples of bizarre judgements in both District and Supreme Courts on numerous occasions. Added to this ‘mix’ is the role of the Attorney General who involves himself on some occasions and hides under a stone in others.

Strict legalities have often been ignored to cater for local, vested ‘interests’ with plenty of fudge, a long running saga of the genre being the implementation of awarding people their title deeds. And ‘fudge’ is the optimum word as it remains a minefield.
The recent judgement over the infamous Ayia Napa rape case is another weird example of verdicts seemingly taken on the hoof with consideration of legal due process having been cynically flouted. Ditto the Conor O’Dwyer property case which has dragged on for nigh on 15 years and is now proceeding to the European Courts. The justice, or should I say INJUSTICE, meted out to O’Dwyer flies in the face of all reason.

We now come to the question of morality as in the case addressed in this editorial. The PASIDY union’s boss has had a track record of signally ignoring what’s fair and reasonable and railroaded successive governments into submission when it comes to preserving the ‘conquests’ of his members. All well and good as that’s his job. However, with the island’s economy on its knees, he’s still pursued a belligerent line and got away with it. Until now.

There comes a time when a government HAS to protect ALL its citizens against a grouping who are in effect blackmailing other sections of society. That time is now. The government therefore needs to immediately peg public sector salaries to those of their 220,000 private sector compatriots who through no fault of their own have lost their jobs: 60%. It needs to be rammed home to them that it’s the latter who pay their wages and fund their generous pensions.

The continuation of this state of affairs is not only a travesty but a downright scandal and a clear-cut, unacceptable example of governmental cowardice and morality gone to the dogs.

Our View: Decision on public sector pay was morally correct



