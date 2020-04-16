April 16, 2020

Leeds great Hunter ‘severely unwell’ in hospital

Norman Hunter, 76, won 28 England caps and was part of a Leeds side that won two First Division titles, the FA Cup, League Cup and two Fairs Cups

Leeds say club great Norman Hunter remains “severely unwell” in hospital, having been admitted with Covid-19 last Friday.

“His family would like to take this opportunity to thank all Leeds United supporters for their amazing messages and well wishes,” a club statement read.

“They would also like to say a huge thank you the NHS doctors and nurses who continue to do an amazing job 24 hours a day for Norman and all of those currently in their care.

“We will continue to provide regular updates in the coming days. Keep fighting Norman, we are all with you.”

Hunter, 76, won 28 England caps and was part of a Leeds side that won two First Division titles, the FA Cup, League Cup and two Fairs Cups.



