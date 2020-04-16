Okypy says pandemic has not left other patients without care

The state health services organisation (Okypy) on Tuesday rubbished media accusations about patients not receiving the necessary heath care during the pandemic.
A doctor reported anonymously to Haravgi newspaper two cases of people who died from health issues unrelated to the coronavirus.
The source blamed the lack of planning and organisation in state hospitals for the death of a 38-year-old man who died from a heart attack in Larnaca hospital on Sunday morning and the death of a 78-year-old woman who died as she was transferred to Nicosia general hospital on Monday.
The article, which was published under the title ‘People die helpless’ said departments of the hospital not treating Covid-19 patients have been abandoned.
In a written statement, Okypy denounced those claims suggesting only non-urgent appointments and surgeries have been postponed.
“Under no circumstances was any patient admitted to public hospitals whose life was in danger and left without treatment, as stated in the publication,” the announcement said.
The organisation said serious cases are treated in the accident and emergency departments of all hospitals daily, and “medical staff do everything that is humanly possible to treat these serious cases in the best possible way.
“Okypy acknowledges that problems exist, which are often unavoidable in such unprecedented and difficult conditions,” the announcement said, but argued the extreme allegations made in the article about those two people are untrue.
Emergency cases unable to be treated in state hospitals are referred to the private sector as a temporary measure during the pandemic.
According to the president of patients’ association Marios Kouloumas, there are some problems with the collaboration between the private and state sector.
Patients’ access to doctors’ appointments, medical examinations and operations remains an issue as patients’ complaints to Kouloumas reveal.
The problem appears to be caused partly because people avoid visiting state hospitals for fear of being infected, and private doctors might refuse to examine them.
“Private clinics do not accept all cases,” Kouloumas said.