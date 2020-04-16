April 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Football

Spurs would struggle to replace ‘big player’ Kane

By Reuters News Service00
Spurs team-mate Lucas Moura (right) says Harry Kane is central to manager Jose Mourinho's plans

Tottenham Hotspur would struggle to replace captain Harry Kane if he leaves the Premier League club at the end of the season, team mate Lucas Moura has said.

Kane is contracted to Spurs until 2024 but said during an Instagram Live session with Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp last month that he could leave if he felt the London club were not moving in the right direction.

Kane, who also captains England, is Spurs’ third-highest scorer of all time but has yet to win a trophy with his boyhood club.

“I’m sure that every season Tottenham receive offers for Kane. I want him to stay because he’s very important for us and it’s not easy to find a player like him,” Brazilian forward Moura said.

“Everyone knows he’s a big player.”

Kane, who scored 11 league goals in 20 appearances this season, was recovering from hamstring surgery when football in England was suspended indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tottenham were eighth before the game’s suspension, seven points adrift of fourth place and qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Moura said Kane would be central to manager Jose Mourinho’s plans.

“I’m sure that Mourinho wants to keep him. He counts on him for the rest of the season as well as for the next one,” he said.



Related posts

F1 can save season with double-headers, says Rosberg

Reuters News Service

Juventus’ Rugani, Matuidi recover from Covid-19

Reuters News Service

Tour de France to go ahead at end of August

Reuters News Service

Liverpool pay tribute on Hillsborough anniversary

Press Association

Coronavirus: Four Anorthosis players fined for training at team facility

Jonathan Shkurko

Greaves recovering at home after release from hospital

Press Association
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign