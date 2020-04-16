April 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

The system is rotten, society needs to change

By CM Reader's View00

The public sector is what makes political parties strong, politicians use the employment needs of the civil service to employ their (un)qualified sons and daughters, some government entities are known for hosting generations of the same family.

The whole system is rotten, to strip off the power of the union, the society needs to change with the new economic reality of the state, the ‘koumparos’ system does not work anymore. Time for a change.

These people can’t change their nature but control is possible if environment is becoming unsuitable for them.

While NA went a step further…

Please do go to the European Court. Let them have a good laugh of your greedy arrogance while collecting from you the hefty fee for this. Maybe after that you will change finally…

Civil servants union keeps up attack against pay cuts ruling



