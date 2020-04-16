April 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Twitter apologises for flagging Chinese ambassador’s account as spam

By George Psyllides043
Ambassador Huang Xingyuan

The Twitter account of the Chinese ambassador in Nicosia was reinstated on Thursday after being suspended for two days because it was flagged as spam

Ambassador Huang Xingyuan said on Twitter that his account had been suspended on April 13 without prior written notice on the grounds of “violating Twitter Rules”.

It was reinstated late Wednesday with Twitter explaining that it had been “flagged as spam by mistake”.

In a separate statement, the Chinese embassy said Xingyuan had written to Twitter asking for legal and reasonable explanation for the suspension while reserving the right for further action.

On April 15, Twitter apologised for the inconvenience and explained that it had been a mistake.

“Comments and discussions relating to China and China-Cyprus relations are welcomed as always.”



Related posts

Coronavirus: Long queues for virus testing

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Supplies handed over to Turkish Cypriots on Thursday

Annette Chrysostomou

Getting through lockdown with local wines

Eleni Philippou

Coronavirus: Russian businessman donates €1m for ICU equipment

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Farmers plead for speedy vote on kosher slaughter bill

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Almost 10,000 emergency student grants handed out so far

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign