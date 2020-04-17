April 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Another arrest over Paphos murder

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Paphos police on Thursday evening arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old Syrian man last Friday night.

The suspect was arrested under a warrant at 10pm after evidence suggested he was involved in the crime.

On Thursday police reported evidence had been found in the Vrexi area in Chlorakas where the body of the man was uncovered.

A phone which was found in the vicinity has also been sent for scientific testing.

Two cars which were found nearby and are believed to be related to the crime are being examined.

Eight men were remanded in custody for eight days on Tuesday in connection with the stabbing to death of 20-year-old Jamal Alhadzi in Paphos last Friday.

Police are still looking for two more suspects, Walid Al Moustafa, 22, and Tarek Haj Halaf, 25. One of them is believed to be the perpetrator.

All the suspects who were arrested on Monday are Syrian nationals aged between 19 and 25. Two had sought treatment in hospital for injuries suffered during the incident on Friday.

It is believed that the killing was related to matters of honour.

Reports said Alhadzi was involved with the wife of one of the two fugitives.

According to police, the 20-year-old had been stabbed multiple times with a sharp object during an altercation in the Vrexi area on the coastal road between Chlorakas and Kato Paphos on Friday night.

Officers scrambled to the scene but could not find the injured man.

Police resumed their search the next day and found the body of the 20-year-old hidden in a riverbed.

 

 



