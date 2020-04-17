April 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Blood centres closed until Tuesday

By Gina Agapiou00
Photo: CNA

The health ministry’s blood centre said on Friday there was adequate blood supply and thanked the 6,146 donors who, since the Covid-19 outbreak began, on March 9 had donated 5,399 blood units.

“We are still going through a very difficult period, in which we must be on constant alert and there is no room for complacency,” an announcement said.

The blood centre, which postponed its operation during the Easter holidays, will reopen on April 21.

Its revised schedule is as follows:

 

NICOSIA

Engomi Station

Monday – Saturday 10am to 6pm

22809098, 96651525

 

LIMASSOL

Hall of St. George Havouzas Church

Monday – Saturday 10am to 6pm

96651547

 

LARNACA

Cultural Center of the former Cooperative Savings Famagusta, Archbishop Kyprianou Avenue 18

Every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, 9.30am to 17.30pm

96651548

 

FAMAGUSTA

Church Lady Hall in Liopetri,

every Tuesday and Friday, 9am to 5pm

96651537



