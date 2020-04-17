April 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 15 new cases announced on Friday

By Staff Reporter00

The health ministry on Friday announced 15 new cases of coronavirus bringing the total to 750 as authorities prepared to ramp up security measures over the Easter weekend.

More shortly



Staff Reporter

